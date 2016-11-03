Supermoon in two weeks will be a sight to behold

It is the astronomical event of the year — the Nov. 14 supermoon, when a full moon will come the closest to Earth in almost 70 years.
It will appear 30 percent larger than the smallest full moon this year, according to sky-watchers, and it won’t get this close again for another two decades.
There are three supermoons at the end of this year — all moons that come within 224,641 miles of us, says Earthsky.org — and like the October moon, this one will appear larger when it’s low on the horizon. But this one will take the prize. Expect it to light up the yard all night, for three nights.
The word lunatic is an ancient reference to the affect the moon might have on human behavior, and it can’t be overlooked that this supermoon is moving toward full as the country goes to the polls on Nov. 8.
But even though full moons have a bad reputation with superstitious people, says International Business Times, tides are highest during new and full moons.
According to Live Science, study after study has debunked the notion that more people check into psychiatric wards or emergency rooms, and even the notion of sleep being interrupted took a hit in a 2016 study of children in several countries.
But animals in England may be another matter altogether, where a study in the British Medical Journal said animal bites sent twice as many people to the emergency room during full moons.
National Geographic agrees the “super-duper” November moon is a must see, but it also offers plenty of other reasons to look into the night sky this month:
▪ Saturday — The moon and Mars
▪ Nov. 11 — Taurid Meteor Shower
▪ Nov. 15 — Bull’s-Eye with the moon near the constellation Taurus
▪ Nov. 15 — Leonid Meteor Shower
▪ Nov. 18 — Buzzing the Beehive, the moon near an open star cluster
▪ Nov. 21 — Lion’s Heart, the moon near the constellation Leo
▪ Nov. 23 — Mercury meets Saturn
▪ Nov. 25 — The moon and Jupiter
