The Shed’s value is whole hog, not pulled pork, official will testify

Jackson County Supervisor Randy Bosarge said he has done four estimates for the state and for The Shed on what the collection of buildings is worth, even without being built to meet the county building code.
He said he will testify Wednesday on behalf of The Shed that the cost to replace the restaurant building could be as much as $1.9 million, if you replaced everything exactly like it is. The problem, however, is that the building lacks foundation, mechanical elements, enough electrical to be up to code, insulation, cement, plumbing, general framing and heating and cooling elements.
So he came up with a formula to set the value of the building minus the cost of meeting the county building code.
Bosarge said he became involved with the business after the fire in 2012 and the efforts to rebuild it quickly so the owners — Brad Orrison and Brooke Lewis — could get back in business as soon as possible. It was later that he was elected county supervisor that oversees the operation of the county, including the Planning and Building Department. He said, as supervisor, he has never voted on matters involving The Shed.
He is testifying in the county court case in which the Mississippi Department of Transportation wants to take less than a half acre of property in front of The Shed in order to widen Mississippi 57.
The land doesn’t include the building, but the value of the building comes into the process of determining the value of the land. MDOT has said the land is worth less than $200,000. The business owners want more than $1 million for the .43 acre. As of mid-morning Wednesday, attorneys still hadn’t put a value on the building, but The Shed’s attorney was working with an emotional Lewis, who handles the business side of the restaurant, about some of the rebuilding costs she could remember or had documented.
Bosarge said he based his estimates on The Shed being a total of 10,000 square feet of covered space. There are several dining areas, one with gravel floors and walls with no insulation. The one that puts the value of the building at closer to $1.5 million backs out the cost the elements that would make the business up to code. The building code for all commercial businesses in the county is designed to make a building safer — less likely to burn or be damaged by wind.
The county building inspector called it “a minimum standard set by the county to insure the health of life and safety of people eating and cooking there.” The county contends the building doesn’t meet code.
Bosarge said, as a contractor, he has been hired to come up with a value for what is there at The Shed, “and that’s tough to do.”
The formula
What he did was determine that it would cost more than $100 per square foot to build The Shed to county code. Then he backed out $11 per square foot because it doesn’t have a proper foundation with concrete, $3 per square foot each for lack of plumbing, electrical and mechanical (including air conditioning and heating). Then he backed out $5 per square foot for the lack of insulation, wind strapping, lack of general framing and proper connections.
All of that comes to $25 per square foot, he said. So he subtracted that from the more than $100 per square foot and came up with a cost to build it as it is.
That’s the estimate that put the value of The Shed building at about $1.5 million.
Bosarge said he did not rebuild The Shed after the 2012 fire. He said he did do some work turning a storage building into a kitchen and helped the owners get permission from the Planning Department for a portable bathroom.
