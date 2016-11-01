Replica of historic schooner sailing into Pascagoula

The city and the Singing River Yacht Club are partnering to bring to the area the America, a replica of the schooner that launched the America’s Cup tradition and is considered an ambassador for the cup.
The 139-foot yacht and the New York Yacht Club won the first America’s Cup in 1851 by defeating the United Kingdom’s Royal Yacht Squadron in a race around the Isle of Wight.
There will be dockside events Wednesday and Thursday at the club at 3900 Beach Blvd. Free dockside tours are available in a two-hour window beginning at noon on Wednesday and 10 a.m. on Thursday.
There will be a talk at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and sails for a fee are available on both days. The price for a sail is $86 for an adult and $46 for those under 17. Public sails will be at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday and at 12:45 p.m. Thursday.
