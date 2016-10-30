This festival will draw thousands to downtown Ocean Springs

The 38th annual Peter Anderson Festival is just a week away.
The festival in downtown Ocean Springs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5-6 will be mainly on Washington Avenue and Government Street. According to the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce, more than 100,000 people each year attend the festival created to honor master potter Peter Anderson.
Arts, crafts and food will be offered by 400 vendors. Among the arts and crafts will be jewelry, pottery, metalwork, photography, paintings in various media, sculpture, woodwork, ceramics, glasswork, printmaking, furniture, and candle and soapmaking. In addition to packaged foods offered by vendors, several restaurants and other fresh-food vendors will offer goodies such as wood-fired pizza, hot dogs and barbecue. Some of the vendors are Martha’s Tea Room, The Froghead Grill, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Snow Boogers and The Shed.
Festivalgoers who don’t live or don’t have friends who live near downtown are encouraged to use free shuttles to the entrances. Buses will pick up at Ocean Springs Upper Elementary and Oak Park Elementary, both at 2300 Government St., as well as at the Greyhound Stadium parking lot at 1005 Hanley Road. The shuttles will run every 15 minutes from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. both days. Parking on side streets is not allowed, festival organizers caution.
Portable restrooms as well as comfort stations for parents of babies, toddlers or young children or those just needing a rest will be set throughout the festival. Information booths at the four main entrances (Marshall Park on Washington Avenue; corner of Government Street and Denny Avenue; corner of Porter Avenue and Bellande; and Washington Avenue at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church), will have festival guides, official T-shirts and posters. Note: T-shirts are known to sell quickly, and there is a limited supply, so arrive early Saturday to ensure getting one.
Looking for Shearwater Pottery commemorative festival mugs? They’ll be found at the Shearwater Pottery booth in the L&N Depot Plaza, on Washington Avenue near the railroad tracks.
As you stroll around, you’re likely to see artists demonstrating their skills. Take a few moments to watch them in action. Also, visit the Gulf Coast Research Laboratory’s hands-on marine education area on the grounds of the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center on Government Street, where you’ll find displays, artifacts and activities with an emphasis on marine education.
The Walter Anderson Museum of Art is again hosting the Young at Art exhibit, where area young artists ages 8 to 18 get to exhibit and sell their artwork. The exhibit is on the WAMA grounds and will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5. While you’re there, consider stopping in WAMA to check out its latest exhibit, “Brothers of Craft: The Art of Peter, Walter and ‘Mac’ Anderson.”
The Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center has two exhibits — “Rhythmic Expressions: The Art of Liz Shaefer” is in the Duckett Gallery and “Spectacular History of Gulf Hills Resort & Riding the Rails” is in the History Museum.
The 45th annual Fall Exhibit & Sale, presented by the Ocean Springs Art Association, is in the Ocean Springs Community Center at 510 Washington Ave.
The festival is presented by Blue Moon Brewing Co.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
Comments