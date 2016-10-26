New chamber leader takes business lessons from the Bible

Lee Bond quoted the Bible to a packed banquet room at the Hilton Garden Inn on Tuesday, relating lessons on how to make a business bold, more innovative and a leader.
He said the Bible has direction on how to accept criticism, how to be a servant leader, why it’s good to be diligent and how important it is for a business to make its community better.
Bond, Singing River Health System’s chief operating officer, is the new chairman of the board for the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce. He spoke to the county’s business and industry leaders at the chamber’s annual membership meeting, where members thanked outgoing chairman Brad Bradford of Mississippi Power and honored others.
Leaving the job, Bradford pointed out the cities and Jackson County have issued 479 new-business licenses so far this year.
“That, to me, indicates optimism in the county,” he said.
Chamber Director Carla Todd recognized Bradford as a leader who kept in mind the Coast needs to move forward together.
The chamber honored Delo’s Heavenly House of Coffee owner Delorise Nettles with the Jolly P. McCarty Award of Excellence in Leadership. She is expanding the Gautier business to include the Singing River HealthPlex lobby in Pascagoula. She plans to make the move next week.
It also named Pascagoula police spokesman Doug Adams as Ambassador of the Year.
Three dozen businesses applied for the chamber’s $2,500 small business–improvement grants this year and five won: Bridget Blue Boutique, Pascagoula River Audubon Center, Van Veghel’s Flowers, Nextaff Gulf Coast and Bishop Insurance Services PLLC.
