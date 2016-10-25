Greenwood Cemetery tour set in Pascagoula

The city’s 10th annual Historic Greenwood Cemetery Tour will be 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The cemetery is on Buena Vista Street.
This year, those buried in the cemetery who will come back to life for one night will be Captain John Foster, Susan Grant Foster, and Olivia Delmas Foster; Jean Marie Chastant and Aglea Aimee Fusilier; James Ira Ford and Mary Foster Ford; Dr. Edgar Hull Jr. and Mallory Page Warren; William T. Sparkman and Gillie Antoinette Hammond; and Washington Emile Frederic and Sarah P. Williams. Area residents will portray the characters.
The tour is being chaired by Michele and Dan Lee. Sponsors are the city of Pascagoula, the Pascagoula Preservation Commission, Jackson County Historical and Genealogical Society, Pascagoula Public Library, Main Street of Pascagoula, LaPointe–Krebs Foundation, Kiwanis Club of Pascagoula, Brass Hanger Cleaners and Heritage Funeral Home.
Sun Herald
Comments