High court says Pascagoula, schools have a dog in Chevron tax hunt

A state Supreme Court ruling today paved the way for Pascagoula and the Pascagoula-Gautier School District to participate in the way Chevron’s Pascagoula Refinery would be taxed on property it leases from Jackson County.
The case dates back to 2010, and it started with the city and its school system disputing the way Jackson County was assessing a portion of the refinery.
They sued to have a say and took it all the way to the Supreme Court.
“Essentially, the school district disagreed with the value we put on Chevron and appealed it,” said County Tax Assessor Nick Elmore. “The county’s stance was that the school’s didn’t have a standing to sue.”
He said the county argued it wasn’t enough that the school district just decided Chevron wasn’t assessed enough. They didn’t own the property.
He said it would be like a neighbor appealing a neighbor’s property value when they didn’t own the property and had no interest in it.
But the Supreme Court said the city and the school district do have standing and should be included in the hearings to assess the value.
The majority of justices said the city and schools had a “colorable interest in the subject matter,” and experienced an adverse effect with the value was set.
“Thus, we reverse the trial court’s decision to grant the motion to dismiss for lack of standing,” the high court ruled Thursday, “and remand the case for further proceedings.”
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
Comments