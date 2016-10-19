Police know missing teen rode bus for 3 days, but a question remains

A Resurrection Catholic High School junior missing since Friday may have been found safe, but the question remains: What was the 17-year-old doing 2,700 miles away in the Emerald City?
Dawson Heller was reported missing on Saturday, after leaving his car at the school Friday night. A note was found in Heller's car by Pascagoula police.
“We got word that Heller may have taken a Greyhound bus to Seattle,” said Pascagoula police investigator Chris Meadows. “And this information turned out to be true.”
The information also answered the question of what Hellar had been doing since going missing. The bus ride to Seattle lasts about 3 ½ days.
Meadows said he could not speculate on why Heller went to Seattle.
“I do not know what his intentions were in taking that trip,” he said.
Seattle police detective Mark Jamieson told the Sun Herald that Heller was taken into custody at a bus station in Seattle.
“We received word from the Pascagoula police that Mr. Heller would be arriving in Seattle by bus,” Jamieson said. “We had police meet him at the bus station where he was picked up, but he was not arrested — we just wanted to make sure that he was safe.”
Jamieson said Heller’s parents were notified that their son had been found.
According to Greyhound.com, a bus ride from the Gulf Coast to Seattle costs between $200 and $264.
Meadows s aid arrangements have been made for Heller to be picked up by family be he did not know if Heller has returned to Mississippi.
Heller, Meadows said, will not be facing any criminal charges upon his return.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
