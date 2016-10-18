Moss Point man acquitted of 2008 murder sentenced for armed robbery

A Moss Point man will serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of armed robbery, one count of carjacking and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
District Attorney Tony Lawrence said Tuesday in a press release that Tevin James Benjamin pleaded guilty to the charges that stemmed from arrests from 2014 and 2015.
Lawrence said Benjamin was pulled over December 21, 2014, on a traffic stop and was found to be in possession of less than two grams of cocaine and more than 30 grams of synthetic cannabinoids. On May 16, 2015, while out on bond for the drug charges, Lawrence said Benjamin committed an armed carjacking by asking the victim for a ride and then displaying a firearm in order to take the vehicle.
Five days later, he said Benjamin attempted to rob a different victim by displaying a firearm and demanding money from the victim.
Benjamin was acquitted in the 2008 shooting death of Hattiesburg resident Michael David Porter at a Moss Point gas station.
Judge Robert Krebs sentenced Benjamin to 30 years for the armed robbery and carjacking charges. Benjamin will serve 15 of those years day-to-day day and pay court costs and fines of $750 for each charge and $250 to the Crime Victim’s Compensation Fund.
Benjamin also was sentenced to three years on the drug charges, court costs, fines and was ordered to attend a drug rehab program while in prison.
