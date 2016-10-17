Former Hancock High teacher will serve 30 years in sex abuse case

Leslie Dewitt is led from the courtroom in handcuffs after she was found guilty of two counts of unlawful touching of a child for lustful purposes to conclude a trial in Bay St. Louis, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. Dewitt was also found not guilty of two counts of sexual battery.
The prosecution's Chris Daniel begins final arguments at Leslie Dewitt trial in Bay St. Louis, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016.
Leslie Dewitt listens to the prosecution's closing argument during trial in Bay St. Louis, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016.
Leslie Dewitt lowers her head after she received the jury's verdict to conclude a trial in Bay St. Louis, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. Dewitt was found guilty of two counts of unlawful touching of a child for lustful purposes. Dewitt was also found not guilty of two counts of sexual battery.
Jim Davis and Leslie Dewitt receive the jury's verdict to conclude a trial in Bay St. Louis, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. Dewitt was found guilty of two counts of unlawful touching of a child for lustful purposes. Dewitt was also found not guilty of two counts of sexual battery.
Leslie Dewitt listens as the prosecution's Allison Baker makes final argument before the jury was dismissed to render a verdict at trial in Bay St. Louis, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016.
Defense attorney Jim Davis makes his closing argument to the jury during Leslie Dewitt trial in Bay St. Louis, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016.
Jim Davis and Leslie Dewitt listen to the prosecution's closing argument during trial in Bay St. Louis, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016.
Leslie Dewitt listens to closing arguments during her sexual battery trial in Bay St. Louis, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016.
