Resurrection junior missing since late Friday

On Sunday, Pascagoula police were looking for a Resurrection Catholic High School junior who left his car at the school late Friday night, after the school’s homecoming game and festivities, and disappeared.
Pascagoula Capt. Shannon Broome told the Sun Herald that Dawson Hellar, 17, left school grounds with his mother about 10:30 p.m. Friday. At some point, he brought his car back to the school and left it there.
Because they found Hellar’s car at the school with a note in it, police have listed Hellar as a runaway but don’t believe there was any foul play.
“It’s not an abduction,” Broome said.
Police said Hellar filmed football games for the school, and when he had finished his work after Friday’s homecoming game, he left the grounds.
He was last seen on Friday night at Resurrection wearing blue jeans and a green tie-dye hoodie with letters across the front.
Police said he has family in Ocean Springs.
Anyone with information can call the Pascagoula Police Department at 762-2211.
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
