Group says most of Ocean Springs wants to ban butts in the city

A coalition that formed more than a year ago has announced the results of a poll it commissioned — 70 percent of Ocean Springs residents contacted want the city to go cigarette smoke-free.
The coalition is Smoke-Free Ocean Springs, made up of local, state and national organizations. The poll was conducted by Public Opinion Strategies. And the aim is “comprehensive smoke-free protections for Ocean Springs residents ... part of an an ongoing campaign to educate residents and policymakers about the benefits of a smoke-free ordinance,” something that the Board of Aldermen would be asked to pass.
Since all of the city’s government buildings and most of its public spaces are already smoke-free, the focus is more on restaurants and bars.
The group plans a press conference at 10 a.m. to discuss the poll.
In the meantime, two aldermen had this to say:
▪ Jerry Dalgo, who represents neighborhoods in the east part of town, said, “When it comes up, people always say they’d like to see a smoking ban, but it really doesn’t come up that much.”
▪ Matt McDonnell, who represents downtown businesses as well as neighborhoods, said the bars and restaurants that don’t want smoking, “already handle it in their businesses. Regulate it.” When asked if he would vote on a no-smoking ban city-wide, McDonnell said, “I’m a Republican. I’m for less government, not more.”
The coalition says there are 125 communities in Mississippi that have passed smoke-free ordinances “protecting residents and visitors from exposure to secondhand smoke.” On the Coast they include Diamondhead, Moss Point, Pascagoula and Picayune.
They said Ocean Springs, which considers itself a leader in the state and a family-oriented city, should consider the move.
The Sun Herald will update this story as it develops.
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
Comments