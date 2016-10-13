Ocean Springs shops plan once-a-month late nights

They’re going to give it a try. About 20 downtown retail businesses have agreed to stay open late one night a month for the next three months.
The night they picked is the third Thursday. So Oct. 20, shoppers can expect to find shops open until 8 p.m. in the district along Washington Avenue and Government Street.
Katie Hinkel of Lee Tracy boutique said they are on board and plan to pitch it as a ladies’ night out, when women can meet, go from store to store after 5 p.m. and then hit the restaurants or nightspots.
Keith Wooten of Buddyrow, which specializes in vintage clothing, jewelry and men’s gifts, said Wednesday is when the work week starts to taper off, and by Thursday people are looking for something to do.
“Thursday is the magic day for some reason,” he said.
The plan is to follow with Nov. 17 and Dec. 15.
Businesses plan to offer drinks and snacks for shoppers, but that’s not a requirement. Wooten said any retailer in the area can participate by simply staying open until 8 p.m.
Wooten collected a small promotional fee to help with postcards and Facebook boosts.
“We’re making it casual,” he said. “Businesses will offer some specials. We’re really encouraging people to explore their own town. I’ve been here for four years and there are people who have come in and said they didn’t know our shop was even here.
“I'm surprised people have gotten behind it as much as they have. We’ll see how it goes.”
