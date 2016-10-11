Ocean Springs approves plan to stop loss of firefighters, police officers

The Board of Aldermen decided Monday night to make salaries for firefighters and police officers more competitive in Ocean Springs.
The city has known for a while that it is losing firefighters and police officers to neighboring cities that can pay more in salary. It also has lost other city employees to agencies that pay better, but it has been especially expensive to retrain and outfit public safety officers.
On Monday night, aldermen voted to go with a plan to try and stop the loss.
The Board of Aldermen accepted the recommendation of its Human Resources and Finance Committee to realign wages of patrolmen and firefighters to become more competitive and compatible with cities, like Pascagoula or the county.
Firefighter and police will be getting basically $1.25 to $1.50 per hour more, city officials said. The plan does take into consideration years of service and experience.
Employees in all other departments were given a 3 percent pay raise, unless they worked for the city less than one year, had received a promotion in the last year or had an hourly wage of more than $17.
According to the mayor, the plan also had input from Patty Gaston, the payroll deputy clerk, and all department heads in the city.
“Since 2011, employees had received no wage increase, which made it increasingly difficult to retain employees,” Mayor Connie Moran explained, after the meeting. “I’m pleased the board recognized the need to bring our public safety officers into alignment, and reward many of our other employees.”
The impact to the budget will be $9,000 from the water and sewer enterprise fund, and approximately $98,000 from the city’s general operating fund, she said. The Board voted to transfer that amount from the ending balance of the fiscal year 2017 budget, which now stands at approximately $250,000.
The board discussed the issue in open session, not in executive session as was originally proposed.
“It was determined we could handle the business in open session,” she said.
