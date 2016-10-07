Here’s why Cruisin’ The Coast is suing an Ocean Springs gift shop

Cruisin’ The Coast claims Ocean Springs gift shop Blessons on Washington Avenue is violating trademark and copyright laws by selling merchandise imprinted with the 20-year-old classic car show’s logo, or mark.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court, asks that Judge Sul Ozerden order the store to stop advertising and selling products bearing an identical or similar mark.
Cruisin’ wants the items, including pillows and glassed etched with the logo, impounded. Copyright infringement under federal law, the lawsuit says, allows Cruisin’ to collect profits from the merchandise, damages, attorney’s fees and costs.
Cruisin’ The Coast drew more than 7,000 classic cars and trucks registered in 2015 and topped that record this year with 7,826 vehicles registered by Thursday. The week-long event, one of the largest classic car shows in the Southeast, ends Sunday.
The lawsuit, filed by Henry Laird of Jones Walker in Gulfport, says: “The CRUISIN’ THE COAST mark has been widely advertised throughout the United States. The mark has become, through widespread and favorable public acceptance and recognition, an asset of substantial value as a symbol of Cruisin’ The Coast Inc., its event and its goodwill.”
