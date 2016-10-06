Long-running Jimmy Gammill Blood Drive is Thursday in Moss Point

The long-running Jimmy Gammill Blood Drive will be from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. today at the YMBC Building, across Dantzler Street from the Moss Point High School Stadium.
The blood drive was started 12 years ago to help a young Jimmy Gammill. He has since grown up healthy, but his grandmother, Loree Lane, continues it as a way to give back to the community. Last year, it collected 40 pints for the Red Cross. This is the 26th event with a collection total of 1,200 pints.
Lane will offer donors New York pizza, bread pudding, brownies and fruit.
For an appointment, call Lane at 219-4708.
Comments