October 6, 2016 2:56 PM

Long-running Jimmy Gammill Blood Drive is Thursday in Moss Point

The long-running Jimmy Gammill Blood Drive will be from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. today at the YMBC Building, across Dantzler Street from the Moss Point High School Stadium.

The blood drive was started 12 years ago to help a young Jimmy Gammill. He has since grown up healthy, but his grandmother, Loree Lane, continues it as a way to give back to the community. Last year, it collected 40 pints for the Red Cross. This is the 26th event with a collection total of 1,200 pints.

Lane will offer donors New York pizza, bread pudding, brownies and fruit.

For an appointment, call Lane at 219-4708.

