Who was Mattie Cowan of Mossy Point and why do we care?

In 1820, there were eight east Pascagoula families living in the area known as Mossy Point.
Lyman Bradford was one of those citizens. He was single and newly arrived from Connecticut. And his legacy will be part of the fourth annual Historic Griffin Cemetery Tour on Saturday. The hour-long walking tours are at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Bradford is buried in the oldest section of Griffin Cemetery, which is at the west end of Dantzler Street.
The oldest section was not formally laid out until about 1900 on property obtained by the William Griffin family from the Bradford family between 1860 and 1870, according to the cemetery tour committee.
Many 19th-century burial plots are unmarked. The oldest marked graves are for Burissa Bradford, 11, and Benjamin Bradford, 3, who died of an invasive fever in 1848. Lyman Bradford was their father. In 1927, Lyman Bradford co-owned a sawmill with Joseph Beardslee.
Parking is free just outside the cemetery gates. Admission is also free, but donations are welcome. Check in with greeters upon arrival. Golf carts are available for those needing assistance.
Saturday’s event is sponsored by the Jackson County Historical and Genealogical Society.
Presenters this year
Those who will be representing people from Moss Point’s history buried at Griffin Cemetery include Amantha and Mabry Johnson as mother and daughter Linnie Bingham and Mattie Cowan.
Dr. Alvin Felts III will represent the Felts family and Ann Waller will be presenting Helen and Curry McLeod, who were siblings.
Robert Wells will represent members of the 27th Mississippi Infantry from the Civil War — Dr. Franklin Griffin, John McLeod McInnis, Hiram Bruner Griffin and William Welch.
Sasha Chaudron Mangipano will represent the Chaudron family and John Mangipano will present Woodmen of the World.
Moss Point historical notes
- Spanish-French explorers named the point at confluence of the Pascagoula and Escatawpa rivers for primeval moss-laden oaks flourishing on the Old Spanish Trail.
- The world’s largest exporters of virgin longleaf yellow pine lumber in 1890.
