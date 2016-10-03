Update: Two people dead in crash across from East Central High School

Two people have been killed in an accident involving two vehicles on Mississippi 614 across from East Central High School.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Chase Elkins said a couple from Texas were killed when a 2008 Hyundai Sonata driven by Jarrod B. Boren, 20, of Lucedale, pulled out of Slider Road onto Mississippi 614 into a Volkswagen.
The driver, a 76-year-old man from Brekenridge, Texas, and his passenger, a 79-year-old female from Burnet, Texas, were killed in the crash.
Boren was taken to Singing River Hospital with minor injuries.
The crash is still under investigation, we will update with more information as it becomes available.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
Comments