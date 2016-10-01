Pedestrian killed Saturday morning in Jackson County

A 50-year-old D’Iberville man was killed Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 10.
Jackson County Chief Deputy Coroner Jason Moody said Claude W. McEwen died around 1:45 a.m. after being hit by a vehicle near exit 50 in Jackson County. McEwen died at the scene.
“It looks like Mr. McEwen had some car trouble on the interstate and he pulled over and was trying to flag a car down for help when he was hit,” Moody said.
The accident was worked by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
MHP spokesman Chase Elkins said no arrests were made Saturday morning but that the accident is still under investigation.
Moody said McEwen’s death was the second of its type thus far in 2016. In August, Jason “Monkey Man” Salisbury was killed while riding a bike at night on Tucker Road.
“The numbers are actually down from 2015,” Moody said. “Last year, we had about eight deaths of this type.”
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
