Mississippi has colorful fall foliage, if you know where to look

I came across this web post that tempts me to take a road trip upstate. It looks like I could find the color of fall foliage just four hours off the Coast.
The goal for me would be the reds and golds, a real feeling of autumn, something more than the well-intended pumpkin patches and bales of hay we offer here on the Coast.
But I’m told we have it here, if I know to look.
I do catch myself searching for color in the woods of the Coast. Oddly enough, it’s the non-native and very invasive Chinese tallow, called the popcorn tree because of the clusters of little white balls it produces, that offers the color we often see — yellow and red.
My mother, a tree lover, planted a red maple by her kitchen window in Gautier so she had an easy access to fall color. Mark LaSalle with the Pascagoula River Audubon Center likes the “drop-dead gorgeous” hickory, but says they are a little rarer on the Coast. His favorite is the black gum that start the season off with early color, starting now.
This nearly 14-hour, preplanned road trip takes a Coastian all the way to Sardis Lake near the top of the state.
But you and I can do as much or as little as we want. The pictures will make you want to go.
Comments