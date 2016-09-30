Ocean Springs grad killed near school ‘was a good kid, a good person’

The driver and one passenger remain hospitalized after a single-car wreck that killed one Ocean Springs teenager early Thursday morning.
Calvin Butler, 22, of Pascagoula, a passenger, and Seth McGee, 18, the driver, were in Ocean Springs Hospital on Friday, listed in stable condition.
Graham Kyle Lance, 18, of Ocean Springs died at the scene. He and Butler were both thrown from the car.
Sheriff’s officers said the silver Mustang was traveling south of Ocean Springs High School on Belle Fontaine Road at a high rate of speed, left the road, flipped and hit a tree.
You couldn’t spend time with Graham without leaving with a smile ... you felt better about your day.
Ocean Springs High School Assistant Principal Justin Sutton
They say the Mustang wrecked approaching a curve on Belle Fontaine, about a half-mile south of the school, near the water tower. The car traveled about 200 yards before turning over and hitting the tree.
Lance, described by his assistant principal as “just a good kid, a good person,” had just graduated from Ocean Springs High School in May. He was in the career and technical program.
His graduation was such a success story, according to Lori Brennan, an OSHS lead teacher who advocated for him and worked with him academically.
His father was diagnosed with cancer and died in Lance’s last years of high school. It was a difficult time for him. Brennan said any struggles he had with academics had a lot to do with what was going on in his life and “typical teenage behavior. He had such a good heart and so much potential.”
Sutton said, “you’re just shocked when someone that young dies.”
About Lance, he said. “You couldn’t spend time with Graham without leaving with a smile — students, teachers, office staff — you felt better about your day when you spent time with him.”
Brennan, who worked with Lance for three years, said he had a sweet and supportive mom. Brennan said she remembers graduation night with Lance.
“At practice, the morning of graduation, he walked up to me and said, ‘Look Ms. Brennan, I did it.’
“I said, ‘We’ll see tonight, when you actually do,’” she remembered.
“When he was on that stage, getting the diploma, I was at the edge, and he walked up to me and gave me the biggest bear hug and said, ‘Thank you.’
“When I found out yesterday, what happened, I was devastated,” she said. “He really touched my heart. He liked to joke ... he was a happy-go lucky-guy with his friends.”
Sun Herald reporter Jeff Clark contributed to this report.
