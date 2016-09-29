Ocean Springs exit sign is back up on I-110

The overhead sign directing traffic to the loop and Ocean Springs via U.S. 90 is back up on Interstate 110 for drivers heading south.
It’s back in time for the influx of traffic Cruisin’ The Coast will bring next week.
The sign needed to be replaced and has been down for almost a year. Ocean Springs businesses expressed concern earlier this year at a Breakfast with the Mayor because the I-110 corridor is a major entry to the Coast.
I’m sure it was confusing for visitors, and of course, we want to welcome them to our charming city and want them to find us easily!
Mississippi Department of Transportation District Engineer Kelly Castleberry told the Sun Herald on Thursday, “MDOT is pleased” to have it restored. Ocean Springs has been expressing concerns to MDOT as well.
MDOT understood the missing sign could cause confusion. If drivers miss the loop to head east on U.S. 90, then they are dumped onto westbound U.S. 90 with no easy way to turn around.
The sign was an extra reminder to take Exit 1A and it put Ocean Springs on the minds of tourists coming in.
Castleberry said MDOT had considered a temporary sign during Cruisin’. He said he understood Cruisin’ might make turning around even more difficult for anyone new to the area.
Ocean Springs Mayor Connie Moran said the city and businesses appreciate MDOT’s effort.
