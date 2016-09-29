Renew Our Rivers returns to clean the Pascagoula shoreline

Pascagoula Mayor Jim Blevins deferred any questions to the City Manager about personnel issues resulting from Moss Point Police Chief getting a ride home from Pascagoula police after being stopped for alleged speeding and drunk driving. He also said he had no opinion on whether the police department's handling of the issue reflected poorly on the city.
The O'Keefe family invited Kaiden Wade, 9, to the Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Ocean Springs on Wednesday, August 31, 2016, to thank him for standing in the rain with his hand over his heart during Jerry O'Keefe's funeral procession the previous Saturday. Wade was given many mementos and tour of the funeral home, including seeing the horse-drawn hearse.
Dale Pierrottie is an expert at building traditional mud walls such as the bousillage used in the western section of the La Pointe-Krebs House in Pascagoula. Watch as he explains the process of making and applying bousillage, which is a combination of clay and cured Spanish Moss.
Matt Roberts, a co-founder of 3 Doors Down, rehearses "It;'s Not My Time" with NIX for a charity show in Wisconsin that benefitted Honor Flight. Roberts' father, Darrell, shot the rehearsal, the last time Roberts played before he died, the morning of the charity show.