Renew Our Rivers returns to clean the Pascagoula shoreline

Mississippi Power volunteers clear debris from Pascagoula River.
TIM ISBELL SUN HERALD

Jackson County

Pascagoula Mayor has "no opinion" on Moss Point Chief situation

Pascagoula Mayor Jim Blevins deferred any questions to the City Manager about personnel issues resulting from Moss Point Police Chief getting a ride home from Pascagoula police after being stopped for alleged speeding and drunk driving. He also said he had no opinion on whether the police department's handling of the issue reflected poorly on the city.

Jackson County

Matt Roberts rehearses with NIX

Matt Roberts, a co-founder of 3 Doors Down, rehearses "It;'s Not My Time" with NIX for a charity show in Wisconsin that benefitted Honor Flight. Roberts' father, Darrell, shot the rehearsal, the last time Roberts played before he died, the morning of the charity show.

