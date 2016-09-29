Update: Ocean Springs teen killed in Thursday accident

An Ocean Springs man has died after a single-car accident around midnight on Thursday.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Chris Stratton said the accident happened on Belle Fountaine Road near the water tower south of Ocean Springs High School.
Jackson County Deputy Chief Coroner Jason Moody said Graham Kyle Lance, 18, died as a result of the accident. Moody said Lance died shortly after midnight.
“Lance was a passenger is a silver Mustang that was traveling south on Belle Fountaine when it left the road, flipped and hit a tree,” Stratton said. “He died at the scene of the accident.”
Two others were injured in the accident but no information was given on their conditions.
The Sun Herald will update this story as information becomes available.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments