‘In the blink of an eye’: Second accident takes Vancleave man’s life

Anthony Taylor, 21, was finally coming to grips with an accident that paralyzed him from the waist down when he was in a fiery automobile crash Sunday in Vancleave, where several men were burned trying to pull him from a truck.
On Tuesday morning, Taylor died from severe burns at a hospital in Jackson, said Cathie Curtis Lizana, whose son was a friend of Taylor’s. Lizana said she “adored” Taylor, who was trying to remain positive after the four-wheeler accident that left him paralyzed. He had just gotten a customized LSU wheelchair.
“I was shocked and saddened that something this tragic could hit this close to home in the blink of an eye,” Lizana said, “with not one but two tragedies in a year.”
Taylor was riding Sunday evening in a pickup truck that left the road for reasons the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is trying to piece together.
Chip Cole, son of former Pascagoula Mayor Joe Cole, and several others stopped to try and free Taylor from the truck. Michael Jackson, a friend of Cole’s, visited him Monday at the University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile, where Cole talked about the accident.
The truck was laying on its side. Cole and others were unable to right it. “Eventually,” Jackson said, “it just exploded.”
Taylor was flown to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center at Merit Health in Jackson, the same center where a 20-year-old Gulfport sailor was flown Sunday night after he was severely shocked by a power line outside the Gulfport Yacht Club. The young sailor, John Harrison Doucet, is in critical condition after being moved to the JMS Burn Center at Doctor’s Hospital in Augusta, Ga., a hospital spokesman said Tuesday afternoon.
In Mobile, Cole is being treated for second-degree burns. His wife, Anna Cole, is with him. He is already up and walking around. Jackson said Cole has burns on his arms and legs, and looks like his face has been sunburned.
Cathie Curtis Lizana
Jackson was not surprised Cole stopped to help after the accident.
“That's his type of personality,” said Jackson, as assistant principal at Gautier Middle School where Cole had worked as a science teacher. “He's just a good guy. He’ll bend over backward for you.”
The Ford Ranger pickup was driven by Randy Harris of Vancleave, who was headed north on Seaman Road when he lost control of the vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Department. The truck hit several pine trees before landing on its side.
Harris was treated for injuries at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula and released.
Good Samaritan Dustin Allgood of Lucedale also was injured in the accident. He, too, was flown to the JMS Burn Center in Jackson with severe burns. A center spokeswoman said Tuesday afternoon that she could not release any information on his condition.
Taylor’s public Facebook posts indicate that he was coming to grips with his paralysis. He wrote Aug. 17:
“If being paralyzed is what it took for me to realize what I needed to do — stay away from bad influences, straighten up — and leads to my son being back in my arms soon, then I'll forever look back and be thankful for this happening in my life.
“I'll appreciate my situation for helping me change my ways and seeing clearly way more than I appreciate it now.”
He went on, “The love most have for their child is a love stronger than all the others and is like no other. I'm doing this for me, but I'm mostly doing this for my baby boy. If it wasn't for him, I wouldn't have been able to get back up all the times I've fell.
“He makes me want to be a better person each and every day. I have something I owe him and what he needs, if this is the real beginning to a better life with him in it forever, then I'm very happy I became paralyzed.”
