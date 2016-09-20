Pascagoula man to city: Did police follow own policies in traffic stop?

A Pascagoula property owner wants the city’s elected officials to look into whether proper police procedures were followed in the controversial traffic stop of former Moss Point police Chief Art McClung.
“The council has a clear obligation to oversee operations of city government and that implicitly includes the Police Department,” Mark W. Everson said Tuesday. “I think it’s important that the council address this issue. Citizens need to be assured that the Police Department is exercising its duties in a fair and consistent manner. They need to be assured that police adhere to established procedures. You don’t get a better deal because you are a colleague.”
Everson, who has a background in law enforcement, is on the city’s agenda for Tuesday night’s council meeting to address elected officials regarding the stop.
“Right now, there is a great deal of concern about the function of police across the country,” he said. “I’m a strong supporter of police, but to make sure things are functioning correctly when there are incidents like this, it needs to be looked at closely. It’s clearly significant because the Moss Point police chief lost his job over what happened.
“Coming so soon after the failure of elected officials in the same community to oversee the hospital runs the risk of undermining the respect for government on the part of the citizens,” he added. “In all my interactions with the police in Pascagoula, I’ve been struck by their professionalism and I understand and do not doubt the police chief has done a good job, but you’ve got a process here.”
Police officers said McClung was clocked going 109 mph after drinking “at least three vodkas.”
After McClung was placed in handcuffs and put in the back of a patrol car, a patrol officer called his supervisor, who in turn alerted police Chief Kenny Johnson.
Johnson told officers to give McClung a ride home without citing or charging him.
Since then, residents have voiced their concern in phone calls and online about the lack of action in Pascagoula regarding the stop. Other have commended the officers involved.
Moss Point city officials called an emergency meeting and suspended McClung without pay just hours after the Sun Herald published an exclusive report on the July 29 traffic stop. The Sun Herald report also included then-exclusive audio and video recordings from two police dashboard cameras.
The city voted to terminate McClung’s employment but gave him the option to resign within seven days. He resigned.
In earlier interviews, Pascagoula City Manager Joe Huffman, who deals with personnel issues, said he had has no intention of investigating the matter further because the city already has all the information regarding the stop. The city took no action against Johnson or any of the officers involved.
Pascagoula Mayor Joe Blevins supports Huffman’s decision. In addition, Blevins has said he had no intention of reviewing the video of the stop.
Everson said he wants elected officials to dig into the incident to assure constituents they are taking the incident seriously.
“The council needs to evaluate whether established procedures were adhered to,” Everson said. “If they don’t feel confident to do that themselves, they can turn to qualified outsiders to take an independent look at it on their behalf. Most certainly, that would include reviewing the video tape of the incident.
“Someone has to look at what happened and they have to go through the written procedures for police conduct and see if they were followed. If they were not, why not. Then, was the discretion the appropriate response in this incident. Most people would tell you applying the discretion to a law enforcement officer would be a higher standard, not a looser standard.”
Everson is a former IRS Commissioner under President George W. Bush and served as Deputy Commissioner of the U.S. Justice Department’s Immigration and Naturalization Services under President Ronald Reagan. He has testified before Congress 55 times over the years.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538
