Three people rescued from sinking boat in Pascagoula

Coast Guard members rescued three people from a sinking vessel in the Pascagoula Channel on Friday.
Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a radio transmission at 8:13 p.m. from a 57-foot wooden vessel named Lady Nonne that reported they were taking on water, according to a Coast Guard release.
Coast Guard Station Pascagoula launched a response boat and a special purpose craft-shallow water boat. Air Station New Orleans launched a MH-65 Helicopter which located the Lady Nonne and utilized a rescue swimmer who hoisted all three people.
The three people were then transported to the Gulfport Millionaire Airport where they were delivered to Emergency Medical Services. They are listed in stable condition.
