Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi will expand with an amusement park

Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi opened in 2016 after converting the old Casino Magic building in east Biloxi. In July 2018, they announced an expansion to the west with an amusement park that will feature a giant Ferris wheel and another hotel.
Fire destroys camper trailer in Saucier

Saucier Fire, along with the Harrison County Fire Service and the Harrison County Sheriffs Department, responded to a camper trailer fire in Saucier on Mississippi 67 near Gartman Road early Monday. The occupant was not injured.