Driver injured in train-truck crash in Gulfport

Gulfport police report a crash with injuries following a collision between a pickup truck and a train Thursday morning.

It happened at the Texas Avenue railroad crossing just before 8 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Texas Avenue is one block west of Courthouse Road, and the crossings are closed on Courthouse and Tegarden roads. The crossing at Hewes Avenue is open.

Police said it appears a Dodge Truck was northbound on Texas and drove around the crossing arms, which were down with lights flashing and bells ringing.

The pickup was hit on the passenger side and pushed about 50 yards.

A male driver was taken to a local hospital but the severity of his injuries is unknown.

Other fatalities there

A teddy bear and small memorial still sits at the crossing from when a woman was killed by a train in her car the night of June 10, 2015.

Police Chief Leonard Papania told reporters at the scene there have been fatalities at that crossing going back to 1987, including one he knew personally.

"We've got to be patient at these intersections," he said.

"If you try and beat them it can be catastrophic."

The Sun Herald will update this report.