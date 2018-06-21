Funeral details finalized for well-known Coast pharmacist Daniel Triplett Day

Funeral arrangements for a well-known Coast pharmacist have been finalized.
Visitation for Daniel Triplett Day, 55, will be at St. Mary Catholic Church in Biloxi at 11 a.m. Friday, with service at 1 p.m.
His burial will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Gulfport. The Day family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Community Pharmacy.
Day owned Woolmarket Pharmacy and TD Pharmacy. His family also owns Triplett-Day Pharmacy in downtown Gulfport.
Day was fatally shot Tuesday morning at Woolmarket Pharmacy. Biloxi police initially responded to reports of two people who were found dead at the pharmacy. They later called it a murder-suicide and identified Sarah Chance as the other deceased person.
As of Wednesday, police had not released any more details about the investigation.
Donna Morrow, who works at the pharmacy, told the Sun Herald that Chance had been an employee on and off for three years.
She said Day was a member of the Woolmarket community for more than 20 years and often delivered prescriptions to neighbors who were homebound.
"This is going to hit very hard. Dan was also so helpful to his employees," Morrow previously told the Sun Herald. "... His family is the nicest family I have known.
"He was the best boss I have ever had."
Triplett-Day Drug Co. announced all three pharmacies will close at noon Friday to allow family and employees to attend the funeral.
"On behalf of the Day family, we would like to thank you for your continued support, thoughts, and prayers sent to us in such a difficult time," they wrote on Facebook.
Riemann Family Funeral Homes is handling Chance's funeral, which will be a private service.
