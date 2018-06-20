Have you seen this bear? It's been spotted across the Mississippi Coast.

One can only assume Madison Dubuisson could bear-ly believe her eyes Wednesday morning while driving in Gulfport.
About 7:30 a.m., Dubuisson came across a bear while in the area of Ollie Road off Lorraine Road.
Gulfport Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said the department hadn't received any calls regarding the bear, but commenters on Dubuisson's Facebook post provided plenty of speculation as to where the bear was heading and what it was up to in Gulfport.
A popular thought was that the bear was previously on Canal Road and was making its way to the Pascagoula swamp.
"You must've talked him into it, huh?" was one reply.
Others suggested the bear had previously been spotted in Kiln.
According to the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, two types of bears call Mississippi home: American black bears in the northern third of the state and Louisiana black bears in the rest of Mississippi. Both subspecies are classified as endangered under Mississippi Law.
The MDWFP provides several tips on its website for living with bears, including: Stay at a distance and do NOT feed bears.
Gulfport police suggest calling the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks if you come across a bear that's merely being a nuisance. If the bear appears to be injured or aggressive, call your local police department.
It was unconfirmed whether the bear responds to Yogi, Baloo, Pooh or Rizzo.
