The daredevil performer who fell at a Biloxi casino is making her national TV debut this week

Crowds marveled at the stand-up blonde hair of Bello Nock and his performances with his daughter Annaliese Nock at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, and now fans of the daredevil family will see her step into the spotlight on national TV.

Bello Nock posted on Twitter that his daughter is appearing on America's Got Talent Tuesday, June 19. The show begins at 7 p.m. on NBC.

Annaliese Nock posted Thursday that she was so excited to be able to announce she will be on Tuesday's show, adding, "Please help spread the word, share this post, tell your friends and wish me luck!!"

So excited to officially announce I will be appearing on America's Got Talent @AGT this Tuesday!! Please help spread the word, share this post, tell your friends and wish me luck!! #Girlpower #DareDaughter #AnnalieseNock #AGT pic.twitter.com/6D0ESaiTpw — Annaliese Nock (@DareDaughter) June 14, 2018

This is the 13th season for "America's Got Talent." Singers, magicians, dancers and daredevils are among the variety acts who appear before executive producer Simon Cowell and the other celebrity judges, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel and host Tyra Banks, for a chance at winning $1 million. Last year's winner was 12-year-old singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer.

Annaliese and Bello last appeared in Biloxi in the 2016 cast of BraVeau at the Beau Rivage.

Three years earlier she fractured two ribs when she slipped from the high wire and hit a beam during a 2013 show at the Beau Rivage.

Bello Nock, who walked a high wire across the top face of the Beau Rivage as the crowd below gasped and later hung by one toe from a helicopter piloted by his brother over the Beau Rivage, told the Sun Herald her daughter is the eighth-generation circus performer in the family.

She made it into the Guinness Book of World Records for doing the most somersaults in a minute inside the spinning Wheel of Death.

Neither of the Nocks said what type of performance she will do on "America's Got Talent."

