How much are Mississippians willing to help their neighbors? A new poll found out.

Mississippi is a lot of things, and being charitable is one of them.
According to a survey from Windows USA, the Magnolia State could double as the Good Samaritan State.
In the national survey, 4,050 people 18 years and older were asked how much money they would lend to a neighbor in need.
Mississippians said they would offer up $268.38, which ranks sixth behind Alaska ($706.15), Connecticut ($410.14), Minnesota ($299.18), New York ($295.10) and Wyoming ($286.83).
At the other end of the spectrum, North Dakotans would only lend their neighbors $16.26.
Some other notes from the survey:
- 77.3 percent of Americans would house their neighbors if their own home was unlivable
- $166.85 is the average amount an American would lend their neighbor
- Men would lend $203.26, compared to $111.65 from women
- 9.4% said they would charge interest (13.3% of men and 5.9% of women)
- 14.8% would ask their neighbor to borrow money
- 1.6 months is the average time frame before asking for repayment
- 13.6% would ask a neighbor for help with handy work, with 33.4% opting to call a professional
- 41.5% would not give their neighbor a spare key to their home
- 42.2% consider their neighbors as friends
