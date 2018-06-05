Funeral plans announced for longtime Biloxi mayor A.J. Holloway

Friday will be a day to remember and celebrate the life of longtime Mayor A.J. Holloway, who died early Tuesday at age 79.
Services will be held in Biloxi, where Holloway served as one four-year term as councilman and then as mayor for 22 years.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday at Nativity BVM Cathedral in downtown Biloxi, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at noon.
Entombment will be at Southern Memorial Park in Biloxi.
Members of the Biloxi Police and Fire departments, and others who worked with Holloway for years, are expected to take part in the services.
