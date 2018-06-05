3 people injured after SUV flips in Biloxi

A Ford Explorer flipped on Tuesday June 5, 2018 on US Highway 90in Biloxi in front of Ocean Club condos.
John Fitzhugh
Fire destroys camper trailer in Saucier

Harrison County

Saucier Fire, along with the Harrison County Fire Service and the Harrison County Sheriffs Department, responded to a camper trailer fire in Saucier on Mississippi 67 near Gartman Road early Monday. The occupant was not injured.