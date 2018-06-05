Former Biloxi mayor A.J. Holloway has died

The City of Biloxi was on the verge of bankruptcy when A.J. Holloway was first elected mayor in 1993, a year after casino gaming was legalized in Mississippi.
Holloway, who became the longest serving mayor in the history of Biloxi, died early Tuesday morning. He was 79.
Holloway lead the city for more than 20 years from the early days of casinos in Biloxi and through the recovery from Hurricane Katrina, which struck in 2005.
He was first elected in 1993 and served until he retired for health reasons in February 2015, paving the way for Biloxi's current mayor, Andrew "FoFo" Gilich.
"He was a force," Gilich said in a news release from the City of Biloxi. . "He was always in it, and that smile was infectious."
Holloway's death announcement was posted on Biloxi's Facebook page around 6 a.m. on Tuesday. People began commenting on the post almost immediately after it was posted.
Holloway made one of his last public appearances with the City of Biloxi during a Mardi Gras parade in 2017. He became ill at the parade and had to be taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
The Sun Herald will update this story.
Comments