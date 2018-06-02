Construction worker taken to hospital after a Gulfport building collapse, fire chief says

A construction worker was injured at the site of a new restaurant coming to Gulfport, the fire chief said.

According to Gulfport Fire Chief Mike Beyerstedt, the victim was working at the future Patio 44 location currently under construction. He said people in the area heard a loud crashing noise and contacted officials.

When fire officials responded to the scene, they learned part of the building had collapsed, hitting a scissor lift in the process. During the collapse, a worker was knocked out of the scissor lift and broke his ankle in the fall, Beyerstedt said.

While officials were on the scene, the building collapsed further, he added.

Beyerstedt said he believed the victim was taken to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport.