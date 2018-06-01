The Golden Fisherman returns to Biloxi. Watch a time lapse video of its unveiling.

A new Golden Fisherman monument was unveiled on Thursday, May 31, 2018, at the Maritime and Seafood Museum in Biloxi. The original statue was damaged by Hurricane Katrina and subsequently stolen.
Amanda McCoy
Fire destroys camper trailer in Saucier

Harrison County

Fire destroys camper trailer in Saucier

Saucier Fire, along with the Harrison County Fire Service and the Harrison County Sheriffs Department, responded to a camper trailer fire in Saucier on Mississippi 67 near Gartman Road early Monday. The occupant was not injured.