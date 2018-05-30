Take a look at Biloxi's original Golden Fisherman statue

Erected in 1977, the Golden Fisherman stood in Biloxi's Vieux Marche before moving to Point Cadet, then toppled by Hurricane Katrina. Almost 13 years later, a new Golden Fisherman statue will call the Point Cadet home.
Yolanda Cruz
Saucier Fire, along with the Harrison County Fire Service and the Harrison County Sheriffs Department, responded to a camper trailer fire in Saucier on Mississippi 67 near Gartman Road early Monday. The occupant was not injured.