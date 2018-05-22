5 hospitalized after head-on crash in Harrison County, fire marshal says

A man was flown to an area trauma center in serious condition after two trucks collided head-on in Harrison County, Fire Marshal Pat Sullivan said.
The crash happened Tuesday afternoon in front of Campground Baptist Church on Mississippi 53, he said. The driver of one of the trucks was extricated and flown by Rescue 5 medical helicopter to an area trauma center in serious condition.
A total of five people — three adults and two kids — were transported to area hospitals as a result of the crash, Sullivan said.
MHP Cpl. Chase Elkins told the Sun Herald a GMC Sierra was traveling northbound on Mississippi 53, passing vehicles, when it struck a Dodge Ram 1500 traveling southbound.
Harrison County Fire Service, Lizana Fire, Air National Guard Fire and the Harrison County Sheriff's Office all responded to the crash.
The Sun Herald will update when more information is available.
