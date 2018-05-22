Biloxi is named the most patriotic city in Mississippi

If you live or work in Biloxi, display your American flag extra proudly — especially if you're military.
The city has been named the most patriotic city in Mississippi.
The award comes from Insurify, which recognizes one city in every state annually by analyzing the highest percentage of current and former military service members.
"Military service is a tradition that represents the best of America,” Insurify Chief Executive Officer Snejina Zacharia said in a news release Tuesday.
"These awards recognize the communities in each state whose residents have contributed the most to our nation's armed services."
More than 14,000 people are stationed at or work at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi and about 13,000 military retirees live in the area, according to MyBaseGuide.
Biloxi's residents also likely include service personnel stationed in Gulfport at the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Center and the Mississippi National Guard and Mississippi Air National Guard.
In neighboring Southern states, the winners are Lake Charles, La.; Phenix City, Ala.; Inverness, Fla.; and Clarksville, Tenn. For a complete list of winners, visit insurify.com.
Insurify, an online car insurance shopping forum, analyzed more than 900,000 completed auto insurance applications that indicate any person named on the policy currently serves in the military or is a veteran, Zachaira said. Analysts then filtered out communities with less than 150 driver applicants. The numbers that remained determined the percentage of local residents in each city and the highest percentage.
