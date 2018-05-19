He was out on the river with family. Then his canoe tipped over.

Harrison County Sheriff's Office responded Saturday afternoon to a possible drowning near Lobouy Road on the Wolf River.
A Denham Springs man, Robert James Minnick, 54, was found dead on the Wolf River.
The Sheriff's Department got the call about 1:30 p.m. and responded to a location of Lobouy Road in the county.
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said the family told deputies on scene that they were canoeing when Minnick's canoe tipped over while he was going under a tree.
Riemann's Funeral Home was dispatched to retrieve the body, Peterson said.
The investigation is ongoing.
