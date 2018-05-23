One of the first black Marines, a Gulfport War II vet, says he still deals with racism

SHARE COPY LINK David Potts Sr., 93, is one of the last surviving Montford Marines. He talks about being one of the first black marine and the discrimination and racism he encountered. Potts served during World War II in the Pacific. Amanda McCoy

