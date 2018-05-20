A high-speed go-kart track with a beach view is opening in Biloxi this week

It hasn't even opened yet, but the new go-kart track on U.S. 90 in Biloxi has more than 6,000 followers on Facebook.
Finishline Performance Karting opens Friday, and South Mississippi residents are getting excited to race on a state-of-the-art track with views of the Mississippi Sound and Biloxi's Restaurant Row.
The company is building the raceway on what was the Slippery Sam's waterpark site before Hurricane Katrina, and Greater Gulf Development spokesman Joey Spear told the Sun Herald in April that 3,000 square feet was added to the building to include an arcade, concession area and lounge for people to relax before their time behind the wheel.
Frequent updates on progress at the track are posted on the Finishline Facebook site, and Spear said people began asking about booking parties at Finishline.
Spear said a second floor was added to the building to provide party rooms for the kids and a larger room for corporate events with views overlooking the track and the water just to the south.
Finishline is the only track in America that's beachfront, he said.
The track is .91 miles, and he said the configuration can be changed and the traffic reversed to add variety and challenge.
"That's the way it was engineered and designed," he said.
Spear presented plans for Finishline Performance Karting to the Biloxi Development Review Committee last year. The owners chose SodiKART brand of Italian gasoline-powered engines that he said run fast at 50 mph, quiet and low, just an inch and a half off the ground.
Finishline will have a speed kart racing track for adults and a separate junior track for younger drivers.
This article was originally published in the Sun Herald in April 2018.
