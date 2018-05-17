Coroner identifies Gulfport woman attacked by two pit bulls

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove has released the identity of the woman who died after a pit bull attack.
Georgia Morgan, 75, of Gulfport, died Wednesday after succumbing to her injuries from being attacked by two pit bulls on the 14400 block of Deidra Court, Hargrove said.
Emily Craft, the owner of two pit bulls believed to have attacked and killed an elderly woman Wednesday morning, was arrested after the mauling on an outstanding warrant from July on two misdemeanor charges — having a dog at large and a vicious animal charge.
A neighbor, Diana Jones, told the Sun Herald she filed the complaint after one of the dogs, a large male pit bull named Cash, and a second pit bull not involved in Wednesday's attack, got into her yard. The pits bulls, she said, had previously attacked and injured her Labrador retriever.
Morgan was known in the Orange Grove neighborhood as "the can lady." She walked daily, collecting cans. She gave some of the money to her church, she told Jones' daughters.
She was a very kind woman who always greeted the children at the bus stop and told them how cute they looked, Jones' daughters said.
The Gulfport Police Department is still investigating the attack that resulted in her death. No charges have been filed. Investigators said the victim apparently opened the closed gate to Craft's yard, where the pit bulls were outside.
The pit bulls have been surrendered to animal control.
