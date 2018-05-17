A Bay St. Louis mom of 7 said she was going shopping. Her family grew by 2 on the trip.

Sisters Amy Fayard Haygood, left, and Tanya Fayard Malley were adopted by Anna Bell and Norvin Fayard, after being placed as infants at the Harrison County Emergency Children's Shelter. Haygood is glad she will have the chance to show her gratitude when she volunteers at the shelter through A Gift of Time, a program she coordinates for her employer, Trustmark. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com