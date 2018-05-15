15-year-old killed by Harrison County deputy didn't get mental help he needed, sheriff says

Gunshot bean-bag rounds and then a Taser didn't faze a 15-year-old mentally ill boy who threatened to kill Harrison County deputies, Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
Seth William Johnson began cutting himself with a knife and then lunged at Capt. David Dulong, who shot him in the chest as deputies' body cameras recorded how less-than-lethal measures turned to the use of deadly force, Peterson said Tuesday.
Seth died after he was shot Nov. 21, 2017 at his home on Lake Vista Drive. Deputies had gone to his home to check on a vehicle he was accused of stealing.
Peterson released Dulong's name Tuesday, the day after a Harrison County grand jury found no criminal conduct in the teen's death. Dulong, who is retired from the Navy, has been with the sheriff's department for 15 years and has been on the SWAT team for two years, Peterson said.
Seth lived with his grandmother, Judy Johnson, who had adopted him when he was four years old; his older brother, also adopted by her, was nine.
The shooting happened in the living room of her home in the Cypress Pointe subdivision off Canal Road.
Seth had been receiving mental health treatment for years, and had been released from a mental health center a week before the shooting, Johnson said. It was his second recent hospitalization, she said.
"These hospitals just take you in and keep you a few days," Johnson said. "This last time, they changed his medicine, but he needed more help than that."
The sheriff said it was the mental health system that let Seth down, not his doctor. The teen wasn't provided adequate mental health treatment, he said, referring in part to a lack of bed space in mental health facilities.
"Based on his mental health analysis after the fact, I feel strongly that the system failed him and his family," Peterson said.
"The sad truth is that mental health care in the State of Mississippi has yet to become prioritized and viewed as a true necessity. Based on the mental health analysis reviewed and received only after this shattering event, it only further shows the true need for these resources to be made available."
Having sufficient resources would provide opportunities to save lives "instead of failing another person and their family, Peterson said. "This, in my opinion, is where the real problem lies for every individual with a mental illness in the State of Mississippi."
Seth's grandmother said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, which handled the case, has not told her anything that happened.
"I'm still overwhelmed by this," Johnson said. "What you're saying happened is not the Seth I know."
"He was a wonderful boy, but he was a troubled boy. He was a scared boy who had had mental issues since he was taken from his parents. I did everything I could to get him the treatment he needed."
Seth was quiet but was funny, compassionate and had an ability to reason beyond his years — except for understanding why he had to be taken away from his parents, she said.
Seth, a sophomore at West Harrison High School, was fascinated with cars. He'd collected more than 350 Matchbox cars since he was a kid.
"He could look at any car and tell me what kind it was and the year," Johnson said. "And he would say the funniest things just out of the blue and it would floor me."
Johnson moved to Mississippi a couple of years ago from Bourbonnais, Illinois, after she retired. She has a sister who lives on the Coast.
"Maybe I shouldn't have moved to Mississippi," Johnson said.
Deputies had had contact with Seth before, Peterson said. On one occasion, deputies went looking for him in woods after a suicide attempt. On another, a deputy picked him up and drove him home after he had walked a couple of miles to a store.
The night deputies went to his home, Seth's grandmother came out of the house to talk to the them, the sheriff said.
Seth barricaded himself in the house with a knife in each hand and he threatened to kill one who entered the house, Peterson said.
Negotiators talked with him "for quite some time" but Seth refused to come out, he said.
Deputies kicked in the oval-glass front door and used less-than-lethal force twice and it didn't bring him into compliance with orders, the sheriff said.
"He started self-inflicting wounds, cutting himself, and at that point we had to take action," he said.
That's when the outcome ended in a manner that no one wanted, Peterson said.
Seth was taken to a hospital, where he died of a gunshot wound to the chest.
Recordings from deputies' body cameras were a large part of the investigation.
"The District Attorney's Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics reviewed the tapes," he said. "Everybody in a position to investigate it saw them," he said.
"Any time there's a death involving an officer, it's not only a tragedy for the family, but it's a tragedy for law enforcement. The last thing we want to do is use lethal force on anybody."
Statistics show that 2 percent of law enforcement officers will use lethal force during their careers, he said, adding, "Nobody ever wants to be a part of those statistics."
"My heart and the hearts of our deputies go out to Seth's family," Peterson said.
"His grandmother, who is one of the most genuine people I've ever met, and Capt. Dulong have taken this hard. This has hurt us a lot."
Peterson said Dulong became a reserve deputy for the sheriff's department in 2003 and has been a full-time deputy since 2007. The sheriff said he placed Dulong on administrative leave until an internal investigation was completed.
Peterson declined to discuss Seth's mental health diagnosis, citing privacy concerns.
The sheriff had identified Seth the day after the shooting in the 18000 block of Lake Vista.
Law enforcement officials on the Mississippi Coast typically do not release the names of officers involved in deadly shootings until after a grand jury has ruled on a case. A ruling released Monday by the District Attorney's Office cleared Dulong of wrong-doing, finding the shooting justifiable under the circumstances.
Peterson said he cannot release any of the video at this time for legal reasons.
The sheriff's department bought 68 body-worn cameras last summer, paying $450,000 with drug forfeiture money. Peterson chose the BodyWorn brand, which has high-definition resolution and other features, and is used by area law enforcement agencies.
