Missing 16-year-old last seen near Walmart in Biloxi, police say

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

May 14, 2018 03:07 PM

Biloxi

A 16-year-old Biloxi boy has been reported as a runaway and police want help to find him.

Robert Evan Price was last seen about 10:40 p.m. Thursday on Pass Road. He had been seen around the Walmart Neighborhood Market, Officer Kit Manning said in a news release. The market is just east of Tara Lane.

Price was wearing a gray hoodie, red shorts and white and sky-blue Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641, its Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112 or Manning at 228-702-3059. Or email the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.

Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

