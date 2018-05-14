Missing 16-year-old last seen near Walmart in Biloxi, police say

A 16-year-old Biloxi boy has been reported as a runaway and police want help to find him.
Robert Evan Price was last seen about 10:40 p.m. Thursday on Pass Road. He had been seen around the Walmart Neighborhood Market, Officer Kit Manning said in a news release. The market is just east of Tara Lane.
Price was wearing a gray hoodie, red shorts and white and sky-blue Jordan shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641, its Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112 or Manning at 228-702-3059. Or email the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.
