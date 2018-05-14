Trenton Thunelius
Police need help finding Biloxi teen missing for a week

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

May 14, 2018 01:51 PM

A missing teen considered to be a runaway has been gone for a week, police said.

Trenton Thunelius, 16, was last seen on Terrace Court about 4:30 p.m. May 7, Officer Michael Wheeler said Monday. Terrace Court is in a neighborhood north of Brodie Road.

Trenton was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeved T-shirt and khaki pants. He is about 5-foot-10, weights 125 to 140 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone who knows where he is or where he has been is asked to call Wheeler at 228-702-3054, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112 or Biloxi Dispatch at 228-392-0641. Or email the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.

Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

