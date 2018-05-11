Coast Guard crew flies boater injured near Chandeleur Islands to a Gulfport hospital

A Coast Guard crew hoisted an injured person from a vessel for a flight to a Gulfport hospital after an apparent accident on a vessel near the Chandeleur Islands.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile were notified about 4:20 p.m. Thursday of a person with a leg injury, a news release said.
The Coast Guard released a video of the rescue on Friday.
An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans rescued the injured person late Thursday afternoon.
The air crew reached the person's vessel about 6:40 p.m. and flew the person to a hospital. The person is in stable condition, the Coast Guard said Friday.
The rescue appears to have been on the Louisiana side of the islands.
The Chandeleur Islands are a chain of barrier islands about 35 miles south of Gulfport and about 50 miles east of New Orleans.
The islands stretch across a 50-mile area of the Gulf of Mexico.
The Coast Guard did not say if the person was on a recreational boat or a commercial vessel.
